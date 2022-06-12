Watch
Sports

Actions

Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day coming to Chase Field after Dbacks lose wager

Suns Lakers Basketball
Ashley Landis/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the series 4-2 and will move on to round 2. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Suns Lakers Basketball
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 20:56:49-04

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks will be hosting a Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day later this season.

The Suns' forward and Phillies fan made a bet with the team on Twitter before the series started Friday.

The Diamondbacks suggested Bridges come to a game in a full Dbacks uniform if they won the series. If the Phillies won, the team will host a Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day when the Phillies come to Phoenix in August.

With the Dbacks' 4-0 loss to Philadelphia Saturday, Bridges took to the social media site to celebrate saying, "Can't wait for Mikal Bridges Day!"

It hasn't been announced what game the special night will be held, but the Phillies will play at Chase Field for three games from August 29 through August 31.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.