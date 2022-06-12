Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day coming to Chase Field after Dbacks lose wager

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks will be hosting a Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day later this season.

The Suns' forward and Phillies fan made a bet with the team on Twitter before the series started Friday.

The Diamondbacks suggested Bridges come to a game in a full Dbacks uniform if they won the series. If the Phillies won, the team will host a Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day when the Phillies come to Phoenix in August.

With the Dbacks' 4-0 loss to Philadelphia Saturday, Bridges took to the social media site to celebrate saying, "Can't wait for Mikal Bridges Day!"

It hasn't been announced what game the special night will be held, but the Phillies will play at Chase Field for three games from August 29 through August 31.