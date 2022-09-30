Watch Now
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized after being carted off field during Thursday game

Tagovailoa had movement in extremities, per Dolphins
Posted at 7:10 PM, Sep 29, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH  — The Miami Dolphins say quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has movement in all of his extremities after being carted off of the field and hospitalized in Thursday night's Dolphins game.

Tagovailoa was hit hard and thrown to the ground during a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was eventually carted off the field and reportedly rushed to a Trauma 1 hospital nearby with a head/neck injury.

The Dolphins have since tweeted out that Tagovailoa has movement in all of his extremities.

Further details on his injuries have not been released.

