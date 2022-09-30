Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized after being carted off field during Thursday game

CINCINNATI, OH — The Miami Dolphins say quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has movement in all of his extremities after being carted off of the field and hospitalized in Thursday night's Dolphins game.

Tagovailoa was hit hard and thrown to the ground during a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was eventually carted off the field and reportedly rushed to a Trauma 1 hospital nearby with a head/neck injury.

The Dolphins have since tweeted out that Tagovailoa has movement in all of his extremities.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Further details on his injuries have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.