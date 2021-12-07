Watch
Sports

Actions

Mercury part ways with coach Brondello after finals run

items.[0].image.alt
Chase Stevens/AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrates with coach Sandy Brondello after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Mercury Aces Basketball
Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:37:45-05

PHOENIX — Sandy Brondello is out as the Phoenix Mercury’s coach after leading the team to the WNBA Finals in her eighth season.

The Mercury announced that the team and Brondello mutually agreed to part ways and her contract will not be renewed. Her contract expired after the 2021 season.

Brondello led the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title and to the finals last season, where they lost 3-1 to the Chicago Sky.

Brondello was the 2014 WNBA coach of the year and served as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV