Mercury guard Shey Peddy stretchered off court after collision to head

Darron Cummings/AP
Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 23:30:45-04

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy was stretchered off the court with a head injury in the second quarter on Saturday against the Seattle Storm.

Peddy collided with Jordan Horston of the Storm, taking an accidental elbow to the head and fell to the ground unconscious. She was taken off the court on a stretcher but has movement in her limbs and is headed to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the Mercury.

The Mercury quickly huddled around Peddy to shield her from the onlooking crowd at Footprint Center.

Horston was called for a flagrant foul that Sophie Cunningham converted a free throw off of.

