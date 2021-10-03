Watch
Mercury beat Aces 87-60 to take 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinals

Rick Scuteri/AP
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 18:12:30-04

TEMPE, AZ — Brianna Turner scored 23 points, Brittney Griner added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-60 to take a 2-1 series lead in the WNBA semifinals.

The Mercury got off to another fast start and never let up, winning a second straight rout as members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns cheered from the front row of Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena.

Phoenix held 2020 league MVP A’Ja Wilson to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, and limited Las Vegas to 31% shooting to move within one win of its first WNBA Finals since winning the 2014 title.

Liz Cambage led the Aces with 13 points.

