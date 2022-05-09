Watch
Sports

Actions

Mavs: Fan removed after incident with Chris Paul's family

Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Chris Paul, second from right, walk off the court after Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul
Posted at 10:33 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:33:50-04

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks say a fan was removed from Sunday's Western Conference semifinal-round playoff game against Phoenix after the team was made aware of an incident with the family of the Suns' Chris Paul.

ESPN reported that members of Paul's family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

Paul sent an angry tweet after the game.

The Mavericks said the behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.