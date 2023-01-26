Major League Pickleball tournament comes to Mesa's Bell Bank Park

MESA, AZ — A Major league pickleball tournament is happening this week in Mesa at the Rockin’ Protein Pickleball Center.

Happening throughout the weekend, 24 teams divided into two MLP Levels will compete in the tournament. Each team is made up of two men and two women.

MLP Premier Level is home to the top 48 players drafted. MLP Challenger Level is made up of 48 draftees who want to rise to the top of the league. This was created to caliber the competition and help the following generation of pro pickleball players. Find more information about the Levels here.

The schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 26

Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

What: Challenger rounds 1-3

Date: Friday, January 27

Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

What: Premier rounds 1-3, Challenger quarterfinal at 10 a.m. and Challenger semifinal at 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

What: Premier rounds 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Premier quarterfinal at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

What: Premier semifinal #1 at 9 a.m., Premier semifinal #2 at 11 a.m., Premier final at 5 p.m.