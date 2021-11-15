Watch
Lopsided loss proof Cardinals need Kyler, D-Hop back soon

Darryl Webb/AP
An injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray paces the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Panthers Cardinals Football
Posted at 9:01 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 23:01:35-05

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals had a rough afternoon without two of their main playmakers.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed their second straight game because of injuries and the Carolina Panthers took advantage, beating the shorthanded Cardinals 34-10.

Cardinals' right tackle Kelvin Beachum said the team wasn’t going to let one very bad day change what’s been a very good season to this point.

The right tackle added that there’s “no reason to think the sky is falling.”

But there's little doubt the Cardinals need Murray and Hopkins back on the field if they are to stay in the league's elite.

