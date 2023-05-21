Vice President Harris meets with Brittney Griner, Mercury before season opener

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Phoenix Mercury had a special guest pay a visit before their season opener in Los Angeles Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Brittney Griner and the team to celebrate Griner's return.

"For you to be back on the court is so incredible," the VP told Griner.

She spoke with the team before the game, giving them praise for what they went through as Griner was incarcerated in Russia.

WNBA Players Union President Nneka Ogwumike thanked the Biden administration for their efforts in bringing Griner back to the U.S.

The Mercury fell in Friday's game to the Sparks, 94-71.

The team's home opener at the Footprint Center is this afternoon when they play host to the Chicago Sky. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.