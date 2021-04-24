Rob Gronkowski returns to Arizona stadium to set world record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of the Arizona football spring game, former Wildcat star Rob Gronkowski returned to the University of Arizona stadium to catch a football like he never caught before Friday.
Standing at the 50-yard line Gronkowski caught a football from a helicopter, and set a world record while doing so.
Gronkowski's catch was from 620 feet up in the air, which is a new world record for 'Highest Altitude Catch of an American Football' that is now under review by the Guinness World Records.
The current record stands at 563 feet.
.@RobGronkowski returns in style for his last catch in Arizona Stadium! @CoachJeddFisch @GWR #BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/7jqCqyL9lg— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 24, 2021