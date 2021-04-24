Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Rob Gronkowski returns to Arizona stadium to set world record

Gronkowski catches football dropped from helicopter
items.[0].videoTitle
Former UA football athlete Rob Gronkowski catches football from helicopter.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 19:04:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of the Arizona football spring game, former Wildcat star Rob Gronkowski returned to the University of Arizona stadium to catch a football like he never caught before Friday.

Standing at the 50-yard line Gronkowski caught a football from a helicopter, and set a world record while doing so.

Gronkowski's catch was from 620 feet up in the air, which is a new world record for 'Highest Altitude Catch of an American Football' that is now under review by the Guinness World Records.

The current record stands at 563 feet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.