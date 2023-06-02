Phoenix Mercury helping to grow the game of basketball

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury Guard Sophie Cunningham is inspiring the next generation.

She's sponsoring the Arizona Pride 16U AAU girl's basketball team.

"One of our coaches has the team," Cunningham says, "I was like hey let me help out!"

On their way home from a tournament this summer, the team happened to run into their namesake at the airport.

"We were like that really looks like Sophie," guard Sophia Dormal says.

"It's such an amazing coincidence we saw her," guard Erica McGadney told ABC15.

The chance encounter though is about much more than a name on a jersey.

Team Cunningham is one of the few AAU teams with a sponsor.

Even fewer are sponsored by WNBA players.

"When there are girls younger who look up to you, it's so important for us to help them be better," Cunningham says.

Having a unique sponsorship isn't lost on the team.

Both Dormal and McGadney are grateful for the extra exposure and spotlight Cunningham's name gives.

"It just gives me a lot of confidence in myself," Dormal says.

McGadney agreed, telling ABC15, "It's a great opportunity to represent somebody like Sophie Cunningham. And it motivates me to play that I can play at a higher level."

The team just wrapped up two tournaments in Texas with more travel planned later this summer.

To learn more about Arizona Pride or get involved with the team, check out their website.