NASCAR Championship Weekend to return to Phoenix in 2024

AVONDALE, AZ — It all comes down to championship weekend after a long NASCAR season, and the year's final race will be in Phoenix again in 2024.

NASCAR made the announcement Wednesday.

The 2024 Championship Weekend will be November 1-3.

Four champions will be crowned at Phoenix Raceway over those three days.

Winners will be finalized in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series West.

“This honor is a testament to our fans whose overwhelming support makes this a true championship-caliber venue,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “They pack the grandstands, fill the hillside and create the best camping experience in all of NASCAR inside our breathtaking GEICO Gecko Campground. Now the onus is on us to exceed the already high standards we’ve set to continue building on this momentum and keep them coming back.”

Phoenix Raceway is no stranger to hosting NASCAR's final weekend.

Championship weekend has been hosted in the Valley each year since 2020.