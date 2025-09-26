Diamondbacks postseason tickets on sale Saturday

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks postseason tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., as the team battles for a Wild Card spot.

Fans can buy tickets for potential National League Division Series home games at dbacks.com/postseason, the Chase Field Box Office, or by calling 602-462-4600.

Want early access? A 2026 D-backs Advantage Membership guarantees the chance to buy tickets for all potential home games. Visit dbacks.com/membership for details.

The D-backs are in 5th place in the NL Wild Card race, just 1 game behind the Reds. They wrap up the regular season with a key 3-game series against the Padres this weekend.