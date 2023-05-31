Chase Field named 'Most Affordable Ballpark for Families' in new report

PHOENIX — Taking your kids out to the ball game in Phoenix may be cheaper than any other MLB city in the U.S., according to a new report.

The Sporting Post released their annual rankings Tuesday, saying Chase Field is the cheapest of Major League Baseball's 30 ballparks to see a game.

The report calculated the total price of four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks, two souvenir hats, and parking for each ballpark.

Chase Field ranked as the cheapest ballpark, with an average cost for a family of four at roughly $146.

The home of the Diamondbacks beat out Miami, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and the Los Angeles Angels for the top spot.

The most expensive places for a family to catch a baseball game are Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Minute Maid Park in Houston.