ASU announces partnership to rename football facility 'Mountain America Stadium'

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University's football stadium officially has a new name.

ASU announced a new naming rights partnership Wednesday with Mountain America Credit Union to call the facility "Mountain America Stadium."

"The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches," said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletics. "An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come."

Along with the naming rights, the two sides are working to develop multiple ways to give back to the community, which include:



Football Field Goals - Mountain America will donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club for every made field goal.

Mountain America will donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club for every made field goal. Shoe Donation Program - ASU and Mountain America will develop a shoe donation program to provide new shoes to those in need.

ASU and Mountain America will develop a shoe donation program to provide new shoes to those in need. Scholarships - Mountain America will provide $20,000 each year to ASU student-athletes, with the money split evenly between men's and women's sports.

Mountain America will provide $20,000 each year to ASU student-athletes, with the money split evenly between men's and women's sports. Financial Education Program - Mountain America will offer special student-athlete financial education programs, including personal coaching sessions.

Mountain America will offer special student-athlete financial education programs, including personal coaching sessions. Internship Program - Mountain America will also provide an internship program for student-athletes to help them develop skills for their futures.

This is the first time the stadium will be called something other than Sun Devil Stadium since the stadium started hosting Sun Devil Football games in 1958.

The stadium also has a distinguished history of hosting major football games. It has hosted the football national championship four times (1988, 1996, 1999, and 2003), and it also was the site of the Super Bowl in 1996.