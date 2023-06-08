Air quality issues force postponement of Thursday's D-backs at Nationals game

WASHINGTON, DC — Smoke from fires burning in Canada has forced the postponement of Thursday's Arizona Diamondbacks game.

The D-backs were scheduled to play a day game against the Washington Nationals in D.C.

The league says the postponement came after conversations with medical and weather experts along with the D-backs and Nationals.

The game will be rescheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 10:05 a.m. Arizona time.

On Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game, along with the Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies were postponed because of the hazardous air quality.

A WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty was also postponed Wednesday because of the air quality issues.