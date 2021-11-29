Watch
Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Lee Elder waves as he arrives for the ceremonial tee shots before the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. At far right is Phil Mickelson. Person at right in cart is unidentified. Elder broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow. The PGA Tour confirmed Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it spoke with Elder's family. He was 87. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:28:09-05

Golf pioneer Lee Elder has died at the age of 87.

Elder broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and he paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow.

Elder made history in 1975 at Augusta National, which had held an all-white tournament until he received an invitation after winning the Monsanto Open.

Elder missed the cut but forever stamped himself as a groundbreaking figure in a sport never been known for racial tolerance.

The PGA Tour said Elder died early Sunday in Escondido, California.

He had been in poor health and wore an oxygen tube beneath his nose when he appeared at the opening of the Masters in April.

