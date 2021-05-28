Watch
Lakers take first-round playoff lead in 109-95 win over Suns

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) scores past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 27, 2021
Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Dennis Schröder added 20 points as the seventh-seeded defending NBA champs took a 2-1 lead on the Suns with their second straight victory in the first-round series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who are in an early hole in their first postseason series in 11 years.

Phoenix also came unglued in the final minute when Devin Booker and Jae Crowder both were sent to the locker room early.

