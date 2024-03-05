Labor victory for Dartmouth basketball players only start of path to a union deal

A ruling that gives the Dartmouth basketball team the right to unionize has far-reaching implications for all of college sports — from the quaint, academically oriented Ivy League to the big-money football factories like Michigan and Alabama.

But it’s not time to cut down the nets just yet.

Although Monday’s ruling by a National Labor Relations Board official put the players on the path toward a union, they have a long way to go.

It could be years before they are able to sit down with the school and negotiate a collective bargaining agreement.

Only then would the two sides sit down and decide what the players are worth.

And others around collegiate sports will be watching.