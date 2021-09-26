Watch
Kyler Murray channels 'Baby Yoda' with touchdown celebration pose

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 14:27:35-04

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — He's at it again!

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray once again channeled "Baby Yoda" by recreating the popular Star Wars character pose while celebrating his first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Murray was caught celebrating by sitting in a lotus position at the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday morning's game at TIAA Bank Field.

The Cardinals quarterback first recreated the pose during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

But the origins of the Baby Yoda reference may have a comical side.

Earlier this month, Murray took jabs at fellow Cardinals teammate Chandler Jones describing him as an “unorthodox guy” who doesn’t look good without a shirt on.

On September 15, Jones tweeted, “Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo."

Murray retweeted Jones with three crying face emojis but the tweet has since been deleted.

