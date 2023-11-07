Watch Now
Kyler Murray activated to Cardinals roster following ACL recovery

Could start Sunday against Falcons
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 16:54:31-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Kyler Murray is now another step closer to making his Arizona Cardinals season debut this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Murray has been officially activated to the team's 53-man roster. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that if all goes well for Murray in practice this week he is expected to make his first start against Atlanta.

Murray's presence on the field has been GREATLY missed this season, and that was very evident in last weekend's blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie Clayton Tune was thrown in against a very solid Browns defense, with an offense lacking weapons for him to have much of a chance to succeed.

Murray, 26, is working his way back after an underwhelming fourth season that was cut short by a torn ACL in his right knee against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

He acknowledged some tough days after the surgery — nights when it was tough to sleep because of the pain — but said he's not feeling sorry for himself as he works to get back to the field.

“I get to do what I love every day — play quarterback in the NFL,” Murray said. “Did I get hurt? Yeah. Did I experience something no one wants to experience? Yeah. But it's nothing for me to get up and work out. I was already doing that before I got hurt.”

It'll be interesting to see if Murray's return can spark some life in the team's offense, and how quickly Murray can get out of the backfield, scramble, and pickup yards running.

