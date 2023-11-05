Kevin Durant scores season-high 41 points, Suns snap 3-game skid with 120-106 win over Pistons

DETROIT — Kevin Durant had a season-high 41 points, Eric Gordon scored 21 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 120-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Phoenix was without guards Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back). Grayson Allen had 14 points and Josh Okogie scored 10 points, taking advantage of more playing time and shots with the standout guards out with injuries.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, six assists and six turnovers for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. Detroit coach Monty Williams faced his former team for the first time in the regular season after matching up in the preseason.

Durant, who made 14 of 27 shots, scored 13 points in the first quarter to give the Suns a one-point lead. Gordon scored 11 points in the second quarter, extending the lead to 58-49 at halftime.

Durant added 18 points in the third to give Phoenix a 12-point cushion in the fourth that allowed it to cruise to a comfortable and much-needed victory.

Pistons rookies Marcus Sasser scored a season-high 22 points and Ausar Thompson had 14 points while Killian Hayes added 13 points.

Suns coach Frank Vogel was called for a technical foul, following up Durant’s complaints about non-calls. Jusuf Nurkic and Gordon also were whistled technical fouls for exchanges of words with officials.

Detroit’s Jalen Duren, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after being called for a second flagrant foul.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, a season-ticket holder at Little Caesars Arena, watched the franchise he agreed to buy nearly a year ago play against his hometown team. Ishbia sat in his front-row seats, near the Suns bench, with his family. He fired Williams after last season.

