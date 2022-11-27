Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State's next football coach

TEMPE, AZ — Kenny Dilligham has been named Arizona State football's next head coach.

This news comes following a difficult season for the Sun Devils.

After recruiting violations, coaching controversy, losing current Heisman finalist Jayden Daniels to LSU, and falling short in the territorial cup, the Sun Devils couldn't have found someone soon enough.

Dillingham will be ushering in a new era for the program as its 26th head coach.

ASU President Michael Crow says, "Kenny Dillingham knows what it takes to be an elite program, and he has enjoyed success each time he joined a program." Crow also said, "His offenses are dynamic, and he understands recruiting, the importance of NIL, and the need to connect with Sun Devils past and present. We are committed to athletic success, and Sun Devil Football is an important part of the success of the university. We are excited to welcome Kenny home."

Dillingham is a Valley native, raised in Scottsdale and a 2013 graduate of ASU. Dillingham returns home heralded as one of the bright and most innovative offensive minds in college football and one of the most promising young coordinators in the FBS. It marks the first time in Sun Devil Football's modern era that a graduate has been named the head coach.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named the head coach at Arizona State University. This is a special place to myself and my wife who is also a graduate. I truly believe the team we will build here is one that the state of Arizona and all Sun Devils can rally behind and be proud of as it will take everyone in the valley to help this program achieve the level of success it is due. I am excited to get to work and promise no one will work harder than the staff we will put together."

Phil Sears/AP Florida State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham before the start of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Dillingham returns to Tempe after building his resume with a track record of impressive tenures at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and most recently as the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon. At Oregon, he is a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.