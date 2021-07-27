Jones in, Fitzgerald out at first day of Cardinals camp

GLENDALE, AZ — Chandler Jones was present at the first day of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp on Tuesday. Larry Fitzgerald was not.

Both developments were expected as the Cardinals opened their preseason camp at State Farm Stadium.

They still don’t give much clarification about whether either player will be with the Cardinals when the season opens on Sept. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

An 11-time Pro Bowl receiver, Fitzgerald hasn’t said publicly whether he’ll return for his 18th season in the desert. Jones is reportedly unhappy with his contract.

The 31-year-old linebacker is due to earn more than $15 million dollars this season.