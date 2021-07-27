Watch
Sports

Actions

Jones in, Fitzgerald out at first day of Cardinals camp

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
FKILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) plays during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, file photo. Chandler Jones was present at the first day of Arizona Cardinals training camp on Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021. Larry Fitzgerald was not. Both developments were expected as the Cardinals officially opened their preseason at State Farm Stadium. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Cardinals Camp Football
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 17:57:05-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Chandler Jones was present at the first day of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp on Tuesday. Larry Fitzgerald was not.

Both developments were expected as the Cardinals opened their preseason camp at State Farm Stadium.

They still don’t give much clarification about whether either player will be with the Cardinals when the season opens on Sept. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

An 11-time Pro Bowl receiver, Fitzgerald hasn’t said publicly whether he’ll return for his 18th season in the desert. Jones is reportedly unhappy with his contract.

The 31-year-old linebacker is due to earn more than $15 million dollars this season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app now for the latest on monsoon storms