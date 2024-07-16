Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69, per ESPN

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69, according to ESPN.

Joe Bryant had a lengthy basketball career in the NBA. He then played internationally in France and Italy before turning to coaching.

He was the head coach of the LA Sparks in the WNBA for several years and then in college and overseas.

Kobe Bryant was very vocal about his father's role in teaching him the ins and outs of basketball as well as learning several languages while traveling with him overseas as he played and coached.

Joe Bryant's cause of death has not been officially released, though those close to him have said he recently suffered a serious stroke.