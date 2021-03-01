JJ Watt announces he has agreed to a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt is joining the Arizona Cardinals!

In a tweet Monday, defensive lineman JJ Watt announced he is joining the Arizona Cardinals.

Following his tweet, the Arizona Cardinals released an official statement, saying that Watt had agreed to a two-year deal with the team. The details of that deal was not disclosed.

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!



We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

The 31-year-old defensive lineman is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro designee. After entering the league as Houston's first-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Watt has started in all 128 games he has appeared.

In 2017, Watt was selected for both the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year.

Earlier this month, Watt announced that he would be parting from the Houston Texans.

Watt was drafted by Houston in 2011 with the 11th overall pick. Since then he’s grown into the face of the Texans’ franchise and one of the most recognizable stars in the league.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also reacted to the news via Twitter.