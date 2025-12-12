Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jason Collins, first openly gay active NBA player, reveals stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis

The average prognosis for glioblastoma is 11 to 14 months.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
FILE: Brooklyn Nets Jason Collins speaks during a news conference before the NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at the Barclays Center, Monday, March 3, 2014 in New York.
Former NBA player Jason Collins has revealed he is battling stage 4 brain cancer.

In an essay for ESPN, the 47-year-old said he has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

Collins said he began experiencing symptoms over the summer and later learned he has a tumor that cannot be safely removed. He has decided to undergo a combination of radiation, targeted chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Still, the average prognosis for glioblastoma is 11 to 14 months.

"If that's all the time I have left, I'd rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone," Collins wrote.

Collins said he wanted to share his diagnosis on his own terms — just as he did when he publicly came out as gay.

He made history in 2013 as the first openly gay active player in NBA history.

“After I came out, someone I really respect told me that my choice to live openly could help someone who I might never meet,” Collins wrote. “I’ve held onto that for years. And if I can do that again now, then that matters.”

Collins played 13 seasons in the NBA for seven teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

