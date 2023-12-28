Jack McBain scores in OT, Coyotes overcome 4-goal deficit to stun Avalanche 5-4

TEMPE — Jack McBain scored with 20 seconds left in the overtime and the Arizona Coyotes overcame a four-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

McBain scored on a scramble in front of the net to give Arizona its fifth victory in six games.

With goalie Karel Vejmelka off for an extra attacker, Sean Durzi tied it at 4 with a wrist shot from between the circles with 2:07 remaining in regulation. Durzi also had three assists.

Lawson Crouse, Michael Kesselring and Jason Zucker also scored for Arizona, and Vejmelka made 20 saves. The Coyotes overcame a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Dec. 19.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado to extend his points streak to 19 games, one short of the franchise record set by Paul Stastny in 2006-07.

MacKinnon also has an NHL-high 27 points in December, a career high for a month, and is a point short of Stastny’s team record for points in a month.

Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist for Colorado, Jonathan Drouin and Logan O’Connor also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves. The Avalanche, 4-1 winners over the Coyotes in the final game before the holiday break, are 0-3-3 in their last six road games.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 4-0 lead on a two-man advantage with 6:34 left in the second period.

Crouse scored with 3:29 left in the second on a wrist shot from the right circle. Kesselring cut it to two goals at 3:48 of the third, and Zucker made it 4-3 on a wraparound at 7:04.

