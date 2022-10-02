Watch Now
J.J. Watt playing despite having medical issue on Wednesday

Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 02, 2022
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt says he will play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday despite having a medical issue Wednesday.

The Cardinals defensive end tweeted that he went into A-Fib on Wednesday.

According to Mayo Clinic, A-Fib, or Atrial fibrillation, is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of strokes, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.

Despite having his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, Watt says he will play.

The team has not commented on Watt's tweet.

