Indy 500 winner stops by fan's home to celebrate

Indycar driver Hélio Castroneves is a man of his word.

On Monday, the Indianapolis 500 winner made a surprise visit to the home of Jameson and Kimmy Trazina. He first met the couple on Saturday, at a meet-and-greet event before the big race.

The Trazina’s won the opportunity to attend the meet-and-greet event by winning a home decorating contest. Their home was decked out in Indy 500 paraphernalia.

At the event, Castroneves told the couple he would come back and celebrate with them if he won the race.

On Sunday, he did, winning the Indy 500 for a 4th time.

About 24 hours later, he was at the Trazina’s home celebrating. He told them if he wins again next year, he’ll be back at their home to celebrate.