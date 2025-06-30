Heat wave hits Wimbledon as a record number of Americans take the court

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships have officially begun in London, kicking off the third Grand Slam event of the season.

Thirty-five Americans are set to compete in the singles competition at Wimbledon — the most U.S. competitors since 1999. The 19 women and 16 men are looking for another good showing in a grand slam after after Americans Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

Meanwhile, defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is seeking to secure his third consecutive title. The 22-year-old is currently on a career-best 19-match win streak and has already won five Grand Slam tournaments.

Participants, however, will face challenging conditions this week as the tournament is met with a severe heat wave. Organizers are taking precautionary measures to safeguard both players and staff.

If temperatures exceed 86 degrees Fahrenheit, players will be mandated to take a 10-minute break. Notably, this rule will not apply to matches played indoors. Temperatures in the region are currently forecast to peak in the 90s.

