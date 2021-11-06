Health care company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin health care company has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership.

The move comes a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.

Prevea Health says in a statement it encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.