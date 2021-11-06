Watch
Sports

Actions

Health care company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers (12) durante el partido contra los Cardinals de Arizona, el jueves 28 de octubre de 2021, en Glendale, Arizona. (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)
RODGERS-CORONAVIRUS
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:44:16-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin health care company has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership.

The move comes a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.

Prevea Health says in a statement it encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV