Hamilton High School baseball coach recognized after decades in the Valley -- and counting

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley baseball coach is being recognized for his contributions to the sport over several decades.

Mike Woods was recently named as a new inductee in the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for 2024.

Woods started coaching for Anderson Junior High in Chandler in 1987. He coached there for nearly a decade before moving to the new Hamilton High School when it opened in 1998. So far, he's been with the Huskies for 26 years.

According to the NHSBCA, Hamilton has won 74% of its games with Woods acting as the coach for the Huskies. They have won nine state titles in three different decades and four of his players have gone on to play in the big leagues.