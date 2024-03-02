Guenther scores tiebreaking goal in third as Coyotes beat Senators 5-3 to snap 14-game skid

OTTAWA, Ontario — Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Friday night to snap a 14-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored to help the Coyotes get their first win since Jan. 22 to end a an 0-12-2 skid. Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots to get his first win since Dec. 27 after going 0-8-0 in 10 appearances since.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost three in a row. Anton Forsberg had 26 saves as a late replacement for Joonas Korpisalo (illness).

Guenther scored a power-play goal at 4:18 of the third, beating Forsberg under the arm to give the Coyotes a 4-3 lead after they gave up a three-goal advantage. Maccelli had an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining to seal the win.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk left the game with 3:30 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk had been hit earlier in the period.

Carcone opened the scoring for Arizona 7:31 into the game as got the rebound of Liam O’Brien's shot and beat Forsberg through traffic. Moser made it 2-0 with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle a little more than five minutes later.

Schmaltz pushed the lead to 3-0 on a two-man advantage with 4:23 left in the first when he got a cross-ice pass from Macceli and roofed the puck short side for his 17th.

Tarasenko got the Senators on the board with 1:51 left in the opening period with a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Ottawa outshot Arizona 19-4 in the second and scored twice 2:03 apart to tie it.

Batherson cut the lead to one with 6:11 remaining as he pulled back a rebound of Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot and wristed it past Vejmelka. Pinto then tied it with a power-play goal with 4:08 left in the period.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Washington on Sunday to finish a five-game trip.

Senators: At Philadelphia on Saturday night to open a four-game trip.