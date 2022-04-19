Watch
Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

Matt York/AP
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, left, watches practice with teammate Diana Taurasi on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Phoenix. Since arriving a Moscow airport in mid-February, Griner has been detained by police after they reported finding vape cartridges allegedly containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Still in jail, she is awaiting trial next month on charges that could bring up to 10 years in prison. Taurasi also spent years playing in Russia for UMKC Ekaterinburg owner Shabtai Kalmanovich, and spoke of luxurious living conditions and the lavish trips he would provide. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 08:40:39-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner.

The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February.

First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner.

Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States.

Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine.

Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

