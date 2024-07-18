Griner, Jones among WNBA's picks for skills competitions. Clark, Ionescu decline 3-point contest

PHOENIX — Phoenix's Brittney Griner and New York's Jonquel Jones are among the biggest names participating in the WNBA's special competitions on Friday during the league's All-Star weekend.

The WNBA also announced the Phoenix Mercury's first coach and general manager, Cheryl Miller, will coach the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday. The national team will be led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

But the league's Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest won't include a handful of the league's most popular players, including Indiana's Caitlin Clark, Chicago's Angel Reese and New York's Sabrina Ionescu.

Clark and Ionescu both turned down invitations to participate in the 3-point contest, the WNBA said.

The Skills Challenge will include Griner, teammate Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta's Allisha Gray, Connecticut's Marina Mabrey and Indiana's Erica Wheeler. The 3-point Contest includes Jones, Gray, Mabrey, Washington's Stefanie Dolson and Minnesota's Kayla McBride.

Griner is the only member of the U.S. Olympic Team who will participate in either competition.

The Skills Challenge is Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star game against the U.S. Olympic team is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

