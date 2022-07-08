Watch Now
Golfer wins 2 cars at Scottish Open with hole-in-one

FILE - England's Jordan Smith tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:40:50-04

Hit a hole-in-one, win two cars.

No pressure, right?

Well, England's Jordan Smith made it look easy when he scored a new car for himself and his caddie during the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, NBC Sports reported.

All Smith had to do was nail an ace from 193 yards out.

From the 17th tee box, Smith swung for the fences, the ball landing on the green before it rolled a bit and landing in the back of the cup, USA Today reported.

The PGA said Smith won a Genesis Electrified GV70, a luxury mid-size SUV, and his caddie Sam Matton was awarded a Genesis GV60, an electric crossover vehicle.

The hole-in-one helped Smith finish the second round with a 1-under 69 in a tie for fifth place at 3 under par.

