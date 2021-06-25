Watch
George leads Clippers over Paul and Suns, 106-92 in Game 3

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, right, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Patrick Beverley, Deandre Ayton
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 00:01:09-04

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1, ending the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.

After missing two crucial free throws in a one-point loss in Game 2, Paul had 15 rebounds and eight assists and played a game-high 43 minutes.

He made 6 of 7 free throws.

The Suns got Paul back after he missed the first two games while being sidelined since June 16 because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Staples Center.

