Game on! Here is the Arizona Cardinals 2021-2022 regular season schedule

ABC15
<p>Arizona Cardinals</p>
Arizona Cardinals venue to be known as State Farm Stadium
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 21:05:16-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals will have four primetime televised games --- one preseason game and three regular-season games -- including a Christmas Day home-field advantage match-up against the Indianapolis Colts.

It is the third time in the team's history -- and the first since 2010 -- that the Cards will play a Christmas Day game, according to the Arizona Cardinals.

The other primetime games will be a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium (Aug. 20), a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers (Oct. 28), and a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 13).

Single tickets are on sale via www.azcardinals.com/gametix. Details on how many tickets or at what capacity State Farm Stadium will open with were not announced on Wednesday.

Preseason schedule:

  • Week 1 (Aug. 12-16) against Dallas Cowboys (home)
  • Aug. 20: against Kansas City Chiefs (home)
  • Week 3 (Aug. 26-30) against New Orleans Saints (away)

The Cards will begin the regular season with an away game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 12.

Regular season schedule (home games in bold):

  • Sept. 12 - At Tennessee Titans (away)
  • Sept. 19 - Against Minnesota Vikings (home)
  • Sept. 26 - At Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
  • Oct. 3 - At Los Angeles Rams (away)
  • Oct. 10 - Against San Francisco Giants (home)
  • Oct. 17 - At Cleveland Browns (away)
  • Oct. 24 - Against Houston Texans (home)
  • Oct. 28 - Against Green Bay Packers (home)
  • Nov. 7 - At San Francisco 49ers (away)
  • Nov. 14 - Against Carolina Panthers (home)
  • Nov. 21 - at Seattle Seahawks (away)
  • Nov. 28 - BYE WEEK
  • Dec. 5 - At Chicago Bears (away)
  • Dec. 13 - Los Angeles Rams (home)
  • Dec. 29 - At Detroit Lions (away)
  • Dec. 25 - Against Indianapolis Colts (home)
  • Jan. 2 - At Dallas Cowboys (away)
  • Jan. 9 - Against Seattle Seahawks (home)

You can view the team's regular-season schedule below:

