Game on! Here is the Arizona Cardinals 2021-2022 regular season schedule

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals will have four primetime televised games --- one preseason game and three regular-season games -- including a Christmas Day home-field advantage match-up against the Indianapolis Colts.

It is the third time in the team's history -- and the first since 2010 -- that the Cards will play a Christmas Day game, according to the Arizona Cardinals.

The other primetime games will be a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium (Aug. 20), a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers (Oct. 28), and a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 13).

Single tickets are on sale via www.azcardinals.com/gametix. Details on how many tickets or at what capacity State Farm Stadium will open with were not announced on Wednesday.

Preseason schedule:



Week 1 (Aug. 12-16) against Dallas Cowboys (home)

Aug. 20: against Kansas City Chiefs (home)

Week 3 (Aug. 26-30) against New Orleans Saints (away)

The Cards will begin the regular season with an away game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 12.

Regular season schedule (home games in bold):

Sept. 12 - At Tennessee Titans (away)

Sept. 19 - Against Minnesota Vikings (home)

Sept. 26 - At Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Oct. 3 - At Los Angeles Rams (away)

Oct. 10 - Against San Francisco Giants (home)

Oct. 17 - At Cleveland Browns (away)

Oct. 24 - Against Houston Texans (home)

Oct. 28 - Against Green Bay Packers (home)

Nov. 7 - At San Francisco 49ers (away)

Nov. 14 - Against Carolina Panthers (home)

Nov. 21 - at Seattle Seahawks (away)

Nov. 28 - BYE WEEK

Dec. 5 - At Chicago Bears (away)

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles Rams (home)

Dec. 29 - At Detroit Lions (away)

Dec. 25 - Against Indianapolis Colts (home)

Jan. 2 - At Dallas Cowboys (away)

Jan. 9 - Against Seattle Seahawks (home)

You can view the team's regular-season schedule below: