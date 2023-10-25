Watch Now
GALLERY: The Diamondbacks are heading to the World Series!

The D-backs defeated the Phillies 4-2 Tuesday


The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks pose after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith celebrates in the locker room after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)AP
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno celebrates in the locker room after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Matt Rourke/AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Matt Slocum/AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Matt Slocum/AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Matt Slocum/AP
Brynn Anderson / AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hugs Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hugs Alek Thomas after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)AP
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)AP
