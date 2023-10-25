GALLERY: The Diamondbacks are heading to the World Series!
The D-backs defeated the Phillies 4-2 Tuesday
The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks pose after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith celebrates in the locker room after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: AP Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno celebrates in the locker room after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Photo by: Matt Rourke/AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: Matt Slocum/AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll scores on a hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: Matt Slocum/AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: Matt Slocum/AP Photo by: Brynn Anderson / AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hugs Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hugs Alek Thomas after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: AP The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)Photo by: AP