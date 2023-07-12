Future Wildcat represents Arizona on world stage with Team USA

PHOENIX — Incoming Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham will play on Team USA in the 2023 Fiba U19 Women's Basketball World Cup.

"I always love going out of the country and experiencing new things," Cunningham says.

She's a top recruit for the Wildcats, ranked one of the best freshmen in the nation.

Cunningham says she's excited to represent Arizona on Team USA calling it "A very special honor."

It's not her first time on Team USA.

She won gold with both the U-17 and U-16 teams. She hopes the experience this year will help her as she transitions to the college court.

She says she's hoping to "Just get faster and stronger and gain a better basketball IQ."

While she'll wear number 25 for the Wildcats, she's number 15 on Team USA.

It's more than a number for Cunningham, though, given the star players who have worn it before her, including Brittney Griner and Candace Parker.

"To follow in their footsteps is very cool," Cunningham says.

Team USA's first game is Saturday, June 15 against Mali. You can stream the action on FIBA's Youtube page.