From the Knights to the Broncos: Higley High School alum living NFL dream

GILBERT, AZ — He was a Higley Knight and is now one of the Denver Broncos.

Quinn Bailey is now in his fifth season as an offensive tackle in the NFL.

"It's flown by and it's been great so far," Bailey said about his athletic career.

He started his football career in the East Valley playing for Higley High School and, back then, his head coach Eddy Zubey saw his potential early on.

"You could see he was a special kid," Zubey said.

When Bailey graduated, he continued playing football for Arizona State University.

He says at that point he "wasn't really thinking about the NFL."

In 2019, though, Bailey went professional.

He joined the Denver Broncos practice squad as an undrafted free agent. Then he was part of the practice squad for two years before being activated to the roster.

"It's something a lot of people dream of," Bailey says. "It's been amazing."