Watch
Sports

Actions

Former UFC champ and AZ grad Cain Velasquez involved in shooting

UFC 200 Mixed Martial Arts Cain Velasquez
John Locher/AP
Cain Velasquez attends a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference, Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. UFC 200 is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
UFC 200 Mixed Martial Arts Cain Velasquez
Posted at 7:27 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 10:32:00-05

SAN JOSE, CA — Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly involves former UFC champion and Arizona graduate, Cain Velasquez.

The 39-year-old Arizona State University alum was booked into a San Jose, California jail Monday after a reported shooting and is facing charges for attempted murder, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the former fighter was involved in a shooting at around 3 p.m. Monday near a local high school.

The exact details haven't been released.

Jail records show Velasquez is still in custody as of Tuesday morning and has a court date set for Wednesday at noon, TMZ reports.

Velasquez was born in Salinas, California but moved to Yuma, Arizona where he attended and graduated from Kofa High School.

He went on to attend college in Iowa where he wrestled for one season. After that, he transferred to ASU in Tempe where he was a star collegiate wrestler.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV