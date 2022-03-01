Former UFC champ and AZ grad Cain Velasquez involved in shooting

SAN JOSE, CA — Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly involves former UFC champion and Arizona graduate, Cain Velasquez.

The 39-year-old Arizona State University alum was booked into a San Jose, California jail Monday after a reported shooting and is facing charges for attempted murder, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the former fighter was involved in a shooting at around 3 p.m. Monday near a local high school.

The exact details haven't been released.

Jail records show Velasquez is still in custody as of Tuesday morning and has a court date set for Wednesday at noon, TMZ reports.

Velasquez was born in Salinas, California but moved to Yuma, Arizona where he attended and graduated from Kofa High School.

He went on to attend college in Iowa where he wrestled for one season. After that, he transferred to ASU in Tempe where he was a star collegiate wrestler.

An investigation remains ongoing.