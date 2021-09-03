Watch
Sports

Actions

Former New England Patriots player killed in motorcycle accident

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - New England Patriots players from the 2001 Super Bowl championship team, including David Patten (86) react as they are honored during halftime of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Drew Bledsoe, Lawyer Milloy, Troy Brown, David Patten
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:54:41-04

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday in South Carolina.

He was 47.

According to The State newspaper, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 9:30 p.m. in Richland County, Patten's motorcycle crossed the median and struck a sedan, which then sideswiped a van.

Patten played in the NFL for 12 seasons, most notably catching Tom Brady's first postseason touchdown in Super Bowl 36 in a Patriots win over the St. Louis Rams.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, in a statement. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."

According to ESPN, Patten played with the Patriots from 2001-2004 and retired in 2010 during the Patriots training camp.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona