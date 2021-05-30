Fans gear up on Suns merchandise as the team heads into Game 4

PHOENIX — Game 4 of the NBA playoffs for the Phoenix Suns tips off Sunday at 12:30 here on ABC15. As the anticipation for the game grows, so does the number of fans who are grabbing all the Suns merchandise they can.

On Saturday morning, fans lined around the arena waiting for their turn in line to get into the Phoenix Suns Team Shop. The first fan showed up at 3 a.m.

"About 3 hours,” said Hector Ontiveros when we asked him how long he waited to get inside.

Most of those who showed up early were waiting for the Warren Lotus designer line that the Phoenix Suns has started producing.

“It’s just cool stuff, it’s what is trending right now it’s really nice fashionable,” added Ontiveros.

Once it is sold out, the merchandise which is mainly shirts, hoodies and shorts, will be hard to find.

“This merchandise can only be found here at the team shop,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dean Stoyer.

Other items the Phoenix Suns has been working on to constantly upgrade is the women’s line along with hats.

For Mark Simmons, who has eight brothers and sisters, Saturday was about purchasing gear for them.

"Today I am taking an item home to every one of my siblings,” said Simmons.

He is also taking home some of the exclusive gear like almost everyone else at the store.

"It’s what’s in it’s what’s popular everybody likes what everyone else is wearing, that’s why they gotta do it this year ‘come on guys,’” added Simmons.