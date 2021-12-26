Watch
Fading Cardinals search for answers as losses mount

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) looks down after a missed field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:49 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 07:49:46-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona's late-season fade is starting to feel like a full-blown collapse.

The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after a 22-16 loss to the banged-up Indianapolis Colts, who were missing arguably their best defensive player and four starting offensive linemen.

After a 7-0 record to start the season, the Cardinals are just 3-5. It's the second year in a row the Cardinals have had a late-season fade.

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll almost certainly make the playoffs even if they lose their final two games of the season against the Cowboys and Seahawks.

There's many ways for Arizona to back into the bracket, even by finishing 10-7.

