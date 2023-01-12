Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Evan Longoria guaranteed $4 million by Diamondbacks, can earn $1M in bonuses

Longoria hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season
Diamondbacks Giants Baseball
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria watches his three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Diamondbacks Giants Baseball
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:51:23-05

PHOENIX — Evan Longoria is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the three-time All-Star third baseman can earn an additional $1 million in roster bonuses.

Longoria would earn $150,000 for 90 days on the active roster as part of the agreement announced last week. He would earn an additional $250,000 each for 120 and 150 days, and $175,000 apiece for 160 and 165.

The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran who spent his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Longoria also adds right-handed power. He has 331 homers.

Longoria hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season in 89 games.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!