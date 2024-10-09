Watch Now
Dylan Guenther scores twice, leads Utah to 5-2 win over Chicago

Guenther finished with two goals after adding an empty netter in the final minute
Spenser Heaps/AP
Utah Hockey Club defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4), center Jack McBain, second from left, and right wing Dylan Guenther (11) celebrate after Guenther scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Utah Hockey Club never trailed after getting first-period goals from Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller and held off a late rally to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in the season opener for both teams.

Guenther finished with two goals after adding an empty netter in the final minute.

Barrett Hayton added a second-period goal and an assist for Utah. Ian Cole capped the scoring with 22 seconds remaining.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno scored for Chicago.

Guenther scored the first goal in Utah’s franchise history after blasting a slap shot down the middle five minutes into the first period.

