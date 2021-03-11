Duke forced to bow out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

The Duke men’s basketball team confirmed Thursday that the team will be unable to continue in the ACC Tournament after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes hours after the 10th-seeded Blue Devils defeated 15th-seeded Boston College in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Duke was slated to continue in the tournament against the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

“We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols,” the school said in a statement. “The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game.”

According to the NCAA’s COVID-19 guidelines, “Tier 1 personnel” includes “student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. “

With a 13-11 regular-season record, Duke is at risk of missing out on an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team could still qualify for the NIT.

Duke, a perennial power in college basketball, last failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament in 1995.