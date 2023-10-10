Watch Now
Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 00:48:35-04

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday night behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They'll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second — two days after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona's 11-2 rout in Game 1.

Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1.

